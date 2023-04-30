Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

Police Appeal For Help In Identifying Suspect In Southwick Bike Theft

Police in Southwick are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection with a recent bike theft. The incident occurred on Albion Street on Wednesday, April 25, between 11.20am and 12.45pm, when the victim’s bike was taken from its rack after its lock was broken. The victim was able to retrieve his bike, causing the suspect to flee empty-handed, but not before damage was caused to the bike and lock.

Officers investigating the theft are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward with information. The individual is believed to have information that could assist with the ongoing enquiries.

Police urge anyone with relevant information to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1595 of 26/04.

