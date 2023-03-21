Police release image of man linked to Longford Road burglary in Bognor Regis

Arun Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man in connection with a burglary that occurred in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, in the early hours of March 15.

Police have released an image of the man and are asking anyone who recognises him or has any information about the incident to come forward. The man is believed to be linked to the burglary and police are keen to speak to him as part of their investigation.

Members of the public are urged to contact Arun Police on 101 or online, quoting crime reference 47230047797, if they have any information that could help identify the man or shed light on the incident.