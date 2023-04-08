Shoreham Rnli And Littlehampton Lifeboat Attend Paraglider In Distress

In an urgent response to a reported paraglider in distress, the Shoreham RNLI all weather lifeboat along with Littlehampton Lifeboat was called into action earlier this morning near Worthing Pier. According to reports, a number of people had bravely jumped into the water to assist the casualty before the arrival of emergency services.

Fortunately, a passing vessel and the Shoreham coastguard team had already reached the scene, along with the Littlehampton lifeboat. The casualties were being attended to, and our lifeboat stood by to offer any necessary assistance.

After the situation was resolved, the all weather lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station. It is now available for public tours as part of the Easter open day until 4pm today (Saturday). We encourage everyone to come and visit to learn more about the RNLI life-saving services.