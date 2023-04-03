Six arrested in Worthing stabbing investigation

Six people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in Worthing that occurred on Monday, March 27. Emergency services were called to Wallace Avenue in the town at around 9.20pm after a man was found on the street with stab wounds. The victim is still in hospital and remains in a serious condition.

After conducting extensive enquiries, police have arrested four men, one woman and a boy.

On Thursday, a 21-year-old man from Worthing was charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and released on bail with strict conditions related to the attempted murder.

A 44-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The 14-year-old boy was released on bail.

On Saturday, a 49-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and remains in custody at this time.

On Sunday, a 57-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and also remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said that the investigation into the assault has progressed significantly since it occurred. He thanked everyone who had supported the investigation so far and appealed to witnesses to come forward.

The police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Mill Road, Victoria Park, and Lansdowne Road between 9pm and 9.45pm on the night of the incident. Information can be passed to the police via the Major Incident Public Portal or by calling 101 quoting Operation Corley. Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.