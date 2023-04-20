Small change, big impact: Littlehampton RNLI mile of coins challenge

The volunteer crew at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station is gearing up for a unique fundraising event to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). On Monday, May 1st, starting at 10:30 am, the crew will embark on the challenge of creating a mile-long line of coins stretching from the lifeboat station to the town’s iconic lighthouse and back. The event is part of the RNLI’s annual Mayday fundraising campaign, which raises vital funds for the charity’s lifesaving efforts.

The RNLI is an essential organization that relies on the dedication of volunteers to protect the West Sussex coast from Worthing to Bognor Regis. Additionally, RNLI lifeguards keep beachgoers safe on Littlehampton East Beach and Bognor Regis beach from May to September.

To achieve this ambitious goal, Littlehampton RNLI is calling on the public to help by donating coins. Donations can be made at the lifeboat station’s shop before May 1st or on the day of the challenge itself. All proceeds from the mile of coins will go directly to Littlehampton RNLI.

Cian Mathews, Littlehampton RNLI’s Fundraising Chair, emphasized the importance of supporting RNLI volunteers, who are on call 24/7 to help those in need. He stated, “Our mile of coins challenge will help protect our local lifesavers to ensure that they are equipped and ready to help those in trouble in local waters. If you have a few coins to spare – even a single penny – and are able to help us help our lifesavers, we’d be so grateful for your support.”

Join the Littlehampton RNLI crew on May 1st to help them create a mile of coins and raise essential funds for the lifesaving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.