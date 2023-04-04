Sussex police make three arrests in operation henhouse

Sussex Police have made three arrests as part of Operation Henhouse, a national effort aimed at combating fraud and asset recovery. The arrests were made in relation to two separate investigations.

The first investigation pertained to the theft of high-value items and bank cards from the home of a 90-year-old man. The victim was allegedly befriended by an individual at a pub in Burgess Hill before the theft took place. The police have not ruled out the possibility of further suspects in the case.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, theft, and burglary. He has since been released on police bail with conditions until May 26.

The second investigation focused on what is known as ‘time fraud’. A business at Gatwick Airport was allegedly defrauded of over £14,000. According to reports, one person was claiming that another person, known to them, was working when they were not. The scheme is believed to have continued for six months.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft. Additionally, a 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. Both individuals have been released on police bail until April 27 as the investigation continues.

Sussex Police have indicated that they are committed to identifying and bringing to justice those involved in fraudulent activity. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious behavior or activity to the authorities.