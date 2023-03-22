Trainee firefighters cycle 180 miles to celebrate The Firefighters Charity 80th year

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s latest cohort of trainee firefighters is all set to take on an extreme endurance challenge to raise funds for a charitable cause. The group of 11 recruits will be cycling 180 miles on static bikes, which is equivalent to visiting all 25 fire stations in West Sussex. They will also make an additional visit to The Fire Fighters Charity site, Marine Court, based in Littlehampton.

The event is scheduled for Friday, 24th March, and will take place at Tesco Express in Horley. All donations collected from this fundraiser will be donated to The Fire Fighters Charity, which is celebrating its 80th year.

The charity bike ride comes at the end of the trainees’ grueling 13-week initial training course, which has equipped them with essential skills such as rescuing people from road traffic accidents, putting out fires, and rescuing people from water. Once the training course is complete, they will be deployed to different fire stations across the county.

Steve Buchanan-Lee, Group Manager for Development and Operational Training, expressed confidence in the trainee firefighters’ abilities to complete this challenge successfully. “The group of trainee firefighters have pushed themselves to the limits during their training course. This is their final chance to push themselves one last time and raise as much money as possible for charity,” he said.

Trainee firefighter Imogen Lawson-Evans spoke about her excitement for this event and the charity it will benefit. “The Fire Fighters Charity does brilliant work to help firefighters and their families to live healthier and happier, and I feel proud to be supporting such a brilliant charity during their 80th birthday year,”

If you would like to support these fantastic trainee firefighters and help to beat their £2,000 target, please visit the JustGiving page to donate.