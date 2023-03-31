Friday, March 31, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home News Two Vehicle Collision in Littlehampton Causes Road Closure on A259

Two Vehicle Collision in Littlehampton Causes Road Closure on A259

by
Two Vehicle Collision In Littlehampton Causes Road Closure On A259

Sussex Roads Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton this morning. The incident, which occurred on the A259, has prompted the closure of the road in both directions.

Emergency services including SECAmb and West Sussex Fire are also in attendance at the scene.

The road closure is in place between the Bridge (Tesco) roundabout and Benjamin Gray Drive crossroads, and is expected to remain in place until at least 3pm this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Couple to stand trial for alleged manslaughter of baby girl found in Brighton shed

A29 Landslip: West Sussex County Council plans to open one lane of road to traffic

Battle stabbing case sees third arrest made by Sussex Police

Police seek potential victim following altercation in Hassocks

Tesco hikes minimum spend for home delivery orders, angering customers

Body of deceased man found in Brighton this afternoon

Violent drug dealer caught red-handed by police in Eastbourne

Police Conduct Search for Body of Missing Man 22 Years After Disappearance

Shops reopen as power restored following Worthing outage

Worthing McDonald’s stabbing: Teen accused of wounding with intent appears in court

Updated VIDEO: Huw Merriman MP and Council react to government’s plan to house asylum seekers in HMP Northeye Bexhill

Large emergency services presence at Brighton incident

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More