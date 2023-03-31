Two Vehicle Collision in Littlehampton Causes Road Closure on A259

Sussex Roads Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton this morning. The incident, which occurred on the A259, has prompted the closure of the road in both directions.

Emergency services including SECAmb and West Sussex Fire are also in attendance at the scene.

The road closure is in place between the Bridge (Tesco) roundabout and Benjamin Gray Drive crossroads, and is expected to remain in place until at least 3pm this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.