Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home News Two Women Sought by Sussex Police Following Crawley Distraction Theft

Two Women Sought by Sussex Police Following Crawley Distraction Theft

by
Two Women Sought By Sussex Police Following Crawley Distraction Theft

Sussex Police are appealing for information about two women who they believe may have information that could help their investigation into a distraction theft in Crawley.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 12:43 pm on Friday, March 17th. The victim was said to have been followed from a bank to a grocery store on Haslett Avenue where he had £2,000 in cash stolen.

Police have identified two women who they wish to speak with regarding the theft. They have released images of the women and are asking anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Anyone with information about the identity of the women is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 649 of 17/03.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

St Leonards man pleads guilty to sexual assault charges against young woman

Brighton college moves to online learning as Pelham campus undergoes maintenance

£2,000 in cash stolen in Crawley distraction theft

Police investigating mobile phone theft in Brighton

Child’s Bank Account Used Fraudulently in Fast Food Restaurant in Chichester

Bexhill police seek public’s help to find woman in connection with cinema assault

Sussex Cricket announces Pembroke Financial Services as County Championship shirt sponsor for 2023 season

Newhaven Enterprise Zone sets out ambitious plans for economic growth by 2030

Trainee firefighters cycle 180 miles to celebrate The Firefighters Charity 80th year

Update: Iconic Midhurst Hotel Destroyed by Devastating Fire

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service conducts successful tall building emergency exercise in Eastbourne

Police release image of man linked to Longford Road burglary in Bognor Regis

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More