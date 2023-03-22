Two Women Sought by Sussex Police Following Crawley Distraction Theft

Sussex Police are appealing for information about two women who they believe may have information that could help their investigation into a distraction theft in Crawley.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 12:43 pm on Friday, March 17th. The victim was said to have been followed from a bank to a grocery store on Haslett Avenue where he had £2,000 in cash stolen.

Police have identified two women who they wish to speak with regarding the theft. They have released images of the women and are asking anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Anyone with information about the identity of the women is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 649 of 17/03.