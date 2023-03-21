Update: Iconic Midhurst Hotel Destroyed By Devastating Fire - Uknip

The devastating fire that broke out in the early hours of March 18 at The Angel Inn on North Street in Midhurst has left the community in shock. The iconic pub and hotel, which has been a part of the town’s history for generations, was destroyed by the flames, leaving the owners and staff reeling.

In a statement released on social media, the owners of The Angel Inn expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of the fire. They also expressed their relief that all of their Ukrainian families, who lived at the inn, managed to escape safely, although they now face the daunting task of starting over.

The statement read: “In the early hours of yesterday morning, we witnessed our beloved and immensely precious hotel burn down before our eyes. Words cannot begin to describe the relief that all our dear Ukrainian families escaped safely although, they now again, need to rebuild their lives and start over and that has given our family an incredible amount of heartache.”

Photo – Hilton Holloway

The Angel Inn was not just a building, but a livelihood and a business for the owners and staff, and its loss has been a tremendous blow. The owners thanked the emergency services for their efforts in trying to contain the fire and also thanked Lime and Spice, a nearby restaurant, for opening their doors to provide comfort and shelter for their families during the ordeal.

“We are still in shock, but we are working with the Emergency Services to get Midhurst running to some normality, but please bear with us while we begin the enormous task of piecing back our lives,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the West Sussex County Council has confirmed that for safety reasons, the A286 North Street remains closed for vehicles directly outside The Angel Inn. However, all local shops not directly affected by the fire, the car park at North Street, and the western footway for pedestrians are all open. Chichester District Council Building Control is assessing the structural integrity of The Angel Inn to determine whether the front facade can be preserved and if it is safe to open the road.