Wanted man Georgica Tupa with links to Crawley sought by Sussex Police

Sussex Police have issued an appeal to the public to help locate 24-year-old Georgica Tupa, who is wanted for failing to appear before magistrates and for breaching the conditions of a court order.

Tupa is described as having a medium build, light-coloured hair, and is believed to have links to Crawley. Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately on 999, quoting serial 541 of 05/04.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also pass on information to the police via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

