Westbound exit slip road to A283 closed after Shoreham A27 crash

A man has been hospitalised following a two-car collision on the A27 westbound at Shoreham early this morning. The crash caused the road to be closed for several hours, while emergency repairs were carried out.

National Highways has confirmed that the A27 has now reopened, but the westbound exit slip road to A283 remains closed due to barrier repairs required after the collision that occurred overnight. Traffic wishing to exit here is advised to continue to Lancing Manor Roundabout and return back to the junction via the eastbound A27.