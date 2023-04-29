Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home News Westbound exit slip road to A283 closed after Shoreham A27 crash

Westbound exit slip road to A283 closed after Shoreham A27 crash

by
Westbound Exit Slip Road To A283 Closed After Shoreham A27 Crash

A man has been hospitalised following a two-car collision on the A27 westbound at Shoreham early this morning. The crash caused the road to be closed for several hours, while emergency repairs were carried out.

National Highways has confirmed that the A27 has now reopened, but the westbound exit slip road to A283 remains closed due to barrier repairs required after the collision that occurred overnight. Traffic wishing to exit here is advised to continue to Lancing Manor Roundabout and return back to the junction via the eastbound A27.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man in his 80s dies following Hastings house fire

Hastings Police Seize 2kg of Cocaine in Significant Drug Bust

Bexhill Station Disturbance: Sussex Police Appeal for Information

Woman Sought by Police after Dog Attack on Eastbourne Seafront

“Two Fast, Two Furious” Drivers Nabbed by Sussex Police

Police launch search for Peter Harlow over licence breach

Man on bike threatens teenagers with knife in Lewes

Former police officer found guilty of gross misconduct against female colleagues

Wildlife rescue service called to scene of Canada Goose killing in Hailsham

Homophobic abuse at Amex Stadium leads to conviction

Tens of thousands in drugs and cash seized in Crawley

Reward Increased for Information on Theo Black’s Whereabouts

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.