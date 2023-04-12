Witnesses sought after suspicious vehicle fire at Crawley Rugby Club

Last Thursday, police were called to Crawley Rugby Club in response to a “suspicious” vehicle fire that had been reported at around 8am. Authorities arrived at the scene to find a car engulfed in flames and immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

According to witnesses, a man wearing dark or grey clothing was seen leaving the car park towards Ifield Avenue shortly before the fire was reported. The man is now being sought by police, who are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist police in their investigation is urged to report it online to Sussex Police, quoting serial 281 of 06/04