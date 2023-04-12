Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home News Witnesses sought after suspicious vehicle fire at Crawley Rugby Club

Witnesses sought after suspicious vehicle fire at Crawley Rugby Club

by
Witnesses Sought After Suspicious Vehicle Fire At Crawley Rugby Club

Last Thursday, police were called to Crawley Rugby Club in response to a “suspicious” vehicle fire that had been reported at around 8am. Authorities arrived at the scene to find a car engulfed in flames and immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

According to witnesses, a man wearing dark or grey clothing was seen leaving the car park towards Ifield Avenue shortly before the fire was reported. The man is now being sought by police, who are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist police in their investigation is urged to report it online to Sussex Police, quoting serial 281 of 06/04

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Dog attack in Lancing: Police call for help identifying two men

Pensioner convicted of 50-year-old child sex offences, sentenced to 16 years

Baby unharmed in Crawley hit-and-run, police appeal for witnesses

Former cop faces misconduct allegation for dangerous driving, escapes punishment

Eastbourne Lifeboat Volunteers Tackle Four Incidents Over Hectic Bank Holiday Weekend

Brighton’s Quadrophenia Alley receives blue plaque for its cultural importance

Naming competition launched for new A27 bridge over Cuckmere River

Naming competition launched for new A27 bridge over Cuckmere River

Police appeal to the public for dashcam and CCTV footage in search for missing Seaford woman

Updated: Investigation underway after body found on A27 in Brighton

Emergency teams rescue lost casualty in Cuckmere Valley using What3Words technology

New CCTV cameras and lighting installed to combat anti social behaviour The Level

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More