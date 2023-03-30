Thursday, March 30, 2023
Worthing Mcdonald’s Stabbing: Teen Accused Of Wounding With Intent Appears In Court

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in Hove Crown Court, accused of wounding with intent after a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Worthing. The incident, which took place on February 13th, left another 16-year-old boy with potentially life-threatening injuries. The victim is said to have “lost a kidney” and is currently recovering from the attack.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered a plea of not guilty during the court hearing. A trial has been scheduled for August 7th, although the court where the trial will take place has not yet been decided.

The incident has raised concerns about violence among young people, with many expressing shock and dismay at the attack. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

