The woman, who is in her 40s, asked a man she didn’t know for directions while she was strolling along Northern Parade between one and two in the morning. Before raping her, he strolled alongside her for a short while.

He is characterised as

22 to 24 years old, roughly

average height and physique

tuft of blonde hair at the front

is dressed in a grey tracksuit.

Specialist officers are assisting the woman, and an investigation is in progress.

Residents of Northern Parade, Gladys Avenue, or Magdalen Road are asked to contact police if they have any information about anything suspicious they may have heard or seen, including whether they saw the man described above with a woman between 1 and 2 a.m. on Wednesday (17 August).

Maybe you live nearby and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may have captured something. Alternatively, maybe you were driving by and have dash cam footage that could help our investigation.

“We understand that this occurred in the early morning hours, but we believe that there would still have been vehicles driving through the area that may have dash cam footage, or that any properties with CCTV may have captured the man we would like to speak to in connection with this case,” said Detective Inspector Richard Gibson of Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team.

“Were you in the area on Wednesday between one and two in the morning? Did you spot anything suspicious or anyone who fit the aforementioned description? Do you have any Dash Cam or CCTV footage?

“Officers will conduct more frequent patrols in the neighbourhood. Do not hesitate to contact them if you have any questions or information.

Please contact us if you have any information, no matter how small or unimportant you think it might be. It could be very helpful to our investigation. Dial 101 and mention 44220334437.

Alternately, log onto the website https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and submit information there.