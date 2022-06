The M25 between junctions 8-9 was closed in both directions this afternoon, Friday 17th June 2021, due to a concern for a person’s well-being.

The police-led incident has brought traffic to a halt.

Several concerned members of the public called the police to report the person suffering from a mental breakdown.

M25 Junction 9 – Junction 8 is currently closed due to an ongoing police incident near the A24 Leatherhead Road bridge. Heavy traffic to Junction 10 is expected, with major delays.