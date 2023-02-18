Smith Myers Artemis selected for UK search and rescue fleet known as UKSAR2G

Smith Myers’ ARTEMIS Mobile Phone Location and Communications system has been selected by Nova Systems to be integrated into the Nova Systems airborne mission system that will be fitted onto the helicopter fleet deployed on UK’s second-generation SAR (Search and Rescue) programme — known as UKSAR2G.

The contract builds on the existing UK Maritime Coast Guard Agency (MCA) programme with the addition of fixed-wing and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) services.

ARTEMIS will be installed across the fleet of rotary and fixed wing aircraft in what is a world-class innovation programme.

This new 10-year contract combines existing rotary and fixed wing services into fully integrated, innovative solution led by Bristow Helicopters Ltd (Bristow) that will ensure continuation of critical lifesaving search and rescue aviation services across the whole of the UK well into the next decade.

Andrew Munro, Managing Director of Smith Myers said: “We are thrilled to be selected by Nova Systems as part of their mission system for the UK MCA. ARTEMIS is a fully UK developed and produced technology, which has been recognised by the Royal Aeronautical Society with its Silver Medal award. Everyone at Smith Myers is looking forward with great pride, to ARTEMIS leading to more rapid, positive Search & Rescue outcomes for the UK MCA.”

In addition to providing a mixed fleet that will include six King Airs (including the B350, B350ER and a B200) and a Schiebel Camcopter S-100 UAS, the composition of the rotary fleet will also change. Bristow will be using a fleet of 18 helicopters, including nine AW189s and three S-92s, along with six new Leonardo AW139s.

ARTEMIS has been in active service saving lives around the world since 2017 with the lead customer The Royal Norwegian Airforce on their Leonardo AW101 Search & Rescue Helicopter Programme. The growing global customer base includes programmes in the UK, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.