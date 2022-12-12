Three boys aged 11, 10 and 8 confirmed dead after falling through ice in Solihull with six-year-old in critical condition in Hospital

Very sad news to report, Our thoughts go out to the families and the emergency services who attended this tragic incident.

Please take extra care when near icy / Frozen waters and in an emergency call 999

West Midlands Police Update

Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon (11 December).

The boys, aged 12, 11 and 8 were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time.

We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can.

A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

We’ve been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved.

Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.

We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community.

We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage.

You can contact us with information, video or images via police.uk%2Foperation%2F20HQ19Z98-PO1%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2MQRng0SyhBP57of9L1Xv8wcsiZc_UEIhx1d3t0yETILe6M49yRsMmPo4&h=AT1Na0b3VTPDzXUEpKl9RNLcdPnWqxQInNHkgzlnIVql3XzlAw0biqeo48sTeXVvebqRozkxLCbO0Bfd_-1XE8ermmP9cIrq7FCXA_f2rjUMg4JsTND8_ESU32ax2vUNBg&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0K8nnzrZJxNynfWDmDauIdVmkyiL8EDUH-EYrcrS0pg_LVZ1NeTRlewDp3CRZ5Xsd1AhkJQ97A1WmVnyEZgQGtaBX71mILYKKJqLakXV-5fnsfcTrAmsxcBZRD2uPqy7RLiodWyHH-kdELJiafHA7qzsGEZMy0lYrDjnf2koMCGPi-dChyq71rvTRvcV6pbl-2drNbROrTxw" rel="noreferrer noopener" target="_blank">https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ19Z98-PO1.