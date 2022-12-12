Monday, December 12, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Three Boys Aged 11, 10 And 8 Confirmed Dead After Falling Through Ice In Solihull With Six-year-old In Critical Condition In Hospital
Home Non Sussex News Three boys aged 11, 10 and 8 confirmed dead after falling through ice in Solihull with six-year-old in critical condition in Hospital

Three boys aged 11, 10 and 8 confirmed dead after falling through ice in Solihull with six-year-old in critical condition in Hospital

by @uknip247

Very sad news to report, Our thoughts go out to the families and the emergency services who attended this tragic incident.

Please take extra care when near icy / Frozen waters and in an emergency call 999

West Midlands Police Update

Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon (11 December).

The boys, aged 12, 11 and 8 were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time.

We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can.

A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

We’ve been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved.

Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.

We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community.

We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage.

You can contact us with information, video or images via police.uk%2Foperation%2F20HQ19Z98-PO1%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2MQRng0SyhBP57of9L1Xv8wcsiZc_UEIhx1d3t0yETILe6M49yRsMmPo4&h=AT1Na0b3VTPDzXUEpKl9RNLcdPnWqxQInNHkgzlnIVql3XzlAw0biqeo48sTeXVvebqRozkxLCbO0Bfd_-1XE8ermmP9cIrq7FCXA_f2rjUMg4JsTND8_ESU32ax2vUNBg&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0K8nnzrZJxNynfWDmDauIdVmkyiL8EDUH-EYrcrS0pg_LVZ1NeTRlewDp3CRZ5Xsd1AhkJQ97A1WmVnyEZgQGtaBX71mILYKKJqLakXV-5fnsfcTrAmsxcBZRD2uPqy7RLiodWyHH-kdELJiafHA7qzsGEZMy0lYrDjnf2koMCGPi-dChyq71rvTRvcV6pbl-2drNbROrTxw" rel="noreferrer noopener" target="_blank">https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ19Z98-PO1.

RELATED ARTICLES

Distraction thieves are targeting elderly and vulnerable women at Sussex Supermarkets

Planning for Exceat Bridge Scheme has been approved.

Damien Gilbert from East Worthing is wanted on recall to prison

Police launch investigation after a man was stabbed in Crawley

Man suffers serious injuries after street robbery in Haywards Heath

Kitchen worker in Brighton charged with stalking 14 women

ESFRS respond to a fire that broke out in the basement of...

Driver in Rye assaulted after asking a another driver to move his...

Lifeboat and coastguard respond to reports of a person entering the water...

Avoid an elf and safety disaster this Christmas with Ember the Elf

Update: Man arrested after setting fire to Brighton Beach patrols lifesaving equipment...

ESFRS attend fire at Brighton Beach Patrol

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"