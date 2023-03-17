A Screen Fit for a King: Brighton to Showcase Coronation on Big Screen in Jubilee Square

Brighton has been selected as one of over 30 locations across the UK to host a big screen for the upcoming Coronation event. The Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer announced the news today, revealing that the screen will be located in Jubilee Square, Brighton.

The Coronation, which takes place on May 6th at Westminster Abbey in London, will see the crowning of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort. The event marks a historic milestone and plans have been made to allow thousands of people to come together in public places to watch the ceremony.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has made more than £1 million available for the screens, which will be put up in various locations across the UK. Confirmed sites include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, Piece Hall in Halifax, Jubilee Square in Brighton and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester. This means that people from all four nations of the UK will have the opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The big screens will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience, according to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer. She said that the Coronation would be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

The celebratory weekend for the Coronation will see local authorities host a range of events including cultural festivals, live music, community workshops, art showcases, and creative games and competitions. Iconic locations across the UK will also be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays, and illuminations.

On Sunday May 7th, there will be a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, which will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer. Thousands of members of the public will be in the audience, and the event will also feature big screens for people who are unable to attend in person.

Across the weekend, tens of thousands of Coronation ‘Big Lunches’ and street parties will be held in the UK and across the Commonwealth. Last year, the Big Lunches raised more than £22 million for local charities. On Monday May 8th, the Big Help Out will take place across the UK, with thousands of people volunteering to support causes that matter to them and pay tribute to His Majesty The King’s lifetime of service with organisations including the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, National Trust and RNLI.