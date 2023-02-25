Update: A27 Brighton Now Reopened After Earlier Police Incident
Update: A27 Brighton Now Reopened After Earlier Police Incident

Update: A27 Brighton now reopened after earlier police incident

Update 1:30am 26/02/2023

Highways update :- “All lanes have now reopened on the #A27 in both directions between the #A23 and the #A270 near #Brighton following conclusion of the @sussex_police incident.”