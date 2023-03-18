Brighton & Hove’s new cycle hire scheme to introduce 780 bikes, nearly 200 more than previous scheme

Brighton & Hove’s cycle hire scheme is set to return with the introduction of new Beryl BTN Bikes on March 31. The first phase of the scheme will see approximately 75 e-bikes available from 19 hubs located along the seafront and the connecting corridors to Brighton and Hove stations. The number of e-bikes will increase to 125 during this first phase, with more bikes and hubs to be added in the coming months.

The scheme’s next phases will include the rollout of the rest of the fleet, which consists of 468 e-bikes and 312 pedal-only bikes, resulting in a total fleet of 780 bikes, nearly 200 more than the previous scheme. The city council will also consult on 15 new hubs to extend the scheme’s coverage city-wide over the next few months.

The Beryl app is available to download now in preparation for the scheme relaunch. Councillor Jamie Lloyd, a member of the Environment, Transport, and Sustainability committee, said, “This new look scheme will take cycle hire in the city to a new level with e-bikes and new bays. Cycling is a great way to get around Brighton & Hove, but not everyone has the space to store their own bike. The e-bikes will also make it easier to navigate some of the city’s steeper roads.”

CEO and co-founder of Beryl, Phil Ellis, added, “We’re truly excited to be working in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council and are really excited to be launching our service in one of the country’s most progressive and vibrant cities. Our vehicles are not only good for the environment, they’re also fun, easy to use and cost-effective, removing the need for vehicle ownership expenses such as fuel, tax, MOT, storage and maintenance.”

The scheme is set to bring more convenience to commuters and provide an affordable and environmentally-friendly transport option to Brighton and Hove residents and visitors.