Brighton police call for safer and sober enjoyment of the city amid underage drinking concerns

Brighton & Hove Police is urging parents in the city to help tackle an increase in underage drinking and related issues. In recent weekends, there has been a surge in unaccompanied minors out late into the night, children using fake IDs to enter licensed premises, and incidents of underage drinking.

The police have appealed to parents to have an open conversation with their children about alcohol, the law, the physical and social effects of drinking, and the potential dangers that it can present. While the police enjoy seeing and talking with young people in the city, they want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the fantastic atmosphere of Brighton safely and soberly.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Brighton & Hove Police called on parents to take an active role in preventing underage drinking and related issues. The police emphasized that the community’s support is crucial in keeping Brighton a safe and enjoyable place for everyone.

The police have also reminded the public that they can report a crime online or via 101, while in emergencies, they should call 999. By working together, the police hope to create a safer environment for all in Brighton and Hove.