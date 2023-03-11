Sunday, March 12, 2023
Brighton Police Increase Patrols in Response to Surge in Vehicle Crime

Brighton Police Increase Patrols In Response To Surge In Vehicle Crime

Brighton police have increased patrols in local car parks in response to a recent surge in vehicle crime in the city centre. Officers are actively conducting proactive patrols and following up on any leads or suspicious activity.

To help residents protect their vehicles from theft and damage, Brighton police have issued some simple advice. They advise residents to park in well-lit and busy areas, keep valuable items out of sight, and ensure that cars are properly locked. When parking, residents should also try to leave some space between their vehicle and other cars to prevent accidental damage and make it less likely for thieves or vandals to target the car.

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and take precautions to protect their property in the face of this recent spike in vehicle crime. Brighton police are calling on anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity or has any information about vehicle crime to come forward and report it. By working together, residents can help keep their community safe and reduce the risk of crime.

