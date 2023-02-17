'March For Education' In Brighton - Uknip

Yesterday (16th February) striking UCU members alongside there supporters marched through Brighton City Center.

'March For Education' In Brighton 1

Congregating outside Brighton Railways Station at around 11.30am, the group then marched down Queens Road and along North Road before holding a rally at Victoria Gardens.

This unprecedented round of industrial action is taking place at 150 UK universities throughout both February and March. The UCU have said this action will continue unless university employers make substantially improved offers in disputes over pay, working conditions and pension cuts.

The remaining strike day are listed below:

Week 4 – Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 February

Week 5 – Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 February and Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 March

No action week commencing Monday 6 March

Week 6 – Thursday 16 and Friday 17 March

Week 7 – Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 March

'March For Education' In Brighton 2

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘The university sector in the UK has over £40bn sitting in reserves, but instead of using that vast wealth to deliver a cost-of-living pay rise and reverse devastating pension cuts, university vice-chancellors would rather force staff to take strike action and see campuses shut down.

‘There is a clear route out of these disputes, but at present vice-chancellors lack the political will to take it. They are failing staff who want to get back to work, and students who want to get on with their studies.

‘Students understand that staff working conditions are their learning conditions and we are proud to have their support in these disputes. A system that relies on low pay and the rampant use of insecure contracts is a system which fails everyone.