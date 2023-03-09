Oldest English Elm tree saved from incineration turned into stunning art sculpture in Brighton Park

One of the oldest English Elm trees in the world, which was destined for incineration due to Elm Disease, is being transformed into an amazing work of art that will be unveiled this spring. The beautiful gilded tree sculpture will be reunited with its surviving “twin” elm in Preston Park, Brighton.

The pair, known as the Preston Twins, stood side-by-side in the city park for over 400 years after being planted in 1613 during the reign of King James I. However, in 2019, one of the huge trees succumbed to Elm Disease – a blight that has decimated the elm population over the past 40 years.

Thanks to a big community effort, the felled tree is now being turned into a memorial that will preserve what remained and add a gilded interior surface to symbolize how much local people value the tree. Artist Elpida Hadzi-Vasileva, who has donated much of her time pro bono for the creative work, has worked with a range of organizations, groups, and businesses on the project over the past two years.

The final work will keep the shape, form, and size of the elm with a new interior to create a jewel for Preston Park, transforming the tree into a celebration of the Preston Twins history and honoring their cultural significance. The project is a final opportunity to hold and celebrate this disappearing past.

The project required considerable treatments to preserve the tree, including rigorous conservation treatments, with materials generously provided by Brewers Decorator Centres, and structural interventions to maintain its shape and ensure its safety. The work has been funded by Brighton & Hove City Council, Arts Council England, South Downs National Park Authority, and a wide range of local businesses, individuals, and charity supporters.

Councillor Elaine Hills, co-chair of Brighton & Hove City Council’s Environment Committee, expressed her delight that the tree will return home and live on in such a unique and creative way. Claire Kerr, Countryside & Policy Manager for the Eastern Downs of the National Park, praised the project for highlighting the devastating impacts of pest and diseases like Elm Disease on our landscape and local parks.

Later in the year, the South Downs National Park will be donating two disease-resistant elms to Preston Park as part of the Trees for the Downs initiative, which aims to replace trees lost due to pests and diseases.