One Injured After Electric Scooter Fire In Kemptown
East Sussex Fire service were mobilised at 21:33 on 25/02/2023 to reports of an electric scooter fire in Margaret Street, Brighton.

Firefighters from Preston Circus and Roedean attended.

ESFRS said “The crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

There are reports of one injury who is now in the care of the ambulance.”