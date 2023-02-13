Police appeal for witnesses after a shopkeeper was assaulted in St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shopkeeper was assaulted in St Leonards.

The staff member was preventing a suspected shoplifter from leaving the shop on Kings Road when he was assaulted, causing a wound to his face that required stitches.

The suspect walked into a second shop on London Road, where he was also challenged for shoplifting and then reported to have racially abused the shopkeeper.

The suspect is described as a young man wearing grey trousers, a grey top and a black hooded jumper.

Officers investigating all reported offences would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1pm and 2pm on 14 January and saw what happened, or who might have captured any relevant CCTV, mobile phone, or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 669 of 14/01.