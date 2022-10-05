Yesterday evening RMT boss Mick Lynch was due to speak at The Brighton Dome however, according to Chris Webb (CWU comms officer) on stage, Lynch was unable to make the event due to train delays. Throughout tuesday evening there were significant delays and cancellations between Brighton and London due to a number of incidents on the Brighton mainline.

The event was part of The Enough is Enough is a campaign to fight the ongoing cost of living crisis. Founded by trade union and community organisations including the CWU and ACORN Community Union. This campaign has five key demands these are, a real pay rise, slash energy bills, end food poverty, decent homes for and tax the rich.

Also due to speak was Labour MP Zara Sultana however was not in attendance. Kemptown MP Lloyd Russel Moyle spoke along with several passionate speakers including Sophia Rose South East Board Director of ACORN and Bryan Coyle of East Brighton Food Co-operative. It was a busy atmosphere with hundreds of in attendance at the rally.