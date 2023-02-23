Thug who injured shoppers at ASDA Brighton Marina jailed

A thug who seriously injured two shoppers in separate incidents at a supermarket has been jailed.

Levant Hassan has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for the unprovoked attacks which took place at Asda at Brighton Marina.

On 9 October 2020, he was challenged by another customer about not wearing a mask during the Coronavirus pandemic. In response to this, he rammed his trolley into the man’s leg, causing pain and bruising.

He then drew the trolley back and rammed it towards him again – this time more forcefully – which caused the victim to sustain broken bones in his foot.

Hassan then attempted to punch the man, who stepped back to avoid contact, before he left the store.

On 6 December, Hassan confronted a fellow shopper in the car park after they bumped shoulders. The man apologised and the pair exchanged words.

A few minutes later, this time inside the store, Hassan again confronted the same man and suggested they both go outside.

The man declined, insisting he was just there to do his shopping, and without warning he was punched to the face by Hassan, causing him to fall to the ground.

The defendant again left the store following the incident, while his victim lay unconscious on the floor. He sustained a broken ankle which left him unable to work for several months.

Hassan, 36, of Percival Terrace, Brighton, was identified through enquiries and charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to the first offence and was found guilty of the second offence by a jury of eleven men and one woman, and was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for each count – to run consecutively – at Lewes Crown Court on 16 February of this year. After the jury’s verdict, HH Judge Gold KC commented on Hassan’s 18 previous convictions.

Investigating officer Rose Horan said: “These were the actions of a man who habitually loses his temper and resorts to violence, with no concern for the members of public who were seriously injured in these separate incidents.

“The attacks occurred in a busy supermarket in the middle of the day and will have been witnessed by many shoppers who – like the victims – were simply going about their daily business.

“I am grateful to everyone who provided statements and footage which ensured we were able to identify and locate this dangerous man, and gather the evidence needed to secure his conviction.”