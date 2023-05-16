Two Arrested in Brighton Stabbing Case, Linked to Seafront Fight

Police are urgently seeking witnesses following a suspected stabbing incident that occurred in Brighton on Saturday, May 13. A 34-year-old man reported being assaulted by a group in Pavilion Gardens at approximately 4:30 pm.

The victim sustained a back injury believed to be a stab wound and received immediate medical attention. Additionally, Police received a separate report of a brawl involving approximately four individuals near the i360 basketball court on the seafront at 4:23 pm. Police suspect a possible connection between the two incidents.

As the investigation progresses, two men, aged 37 and 28, without a fixed address, have been apprehended on suspicion of wounding with intent. They have since been released on conditional bail while further inquiries are conducted. The 37-year-old suspect also faces charges of possession of a Class B drug.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips expressed concern over the incidents occurring during a bustling Saturday afternoon. He urged anyone who witnessed the events or noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to come forward and assist the police. Those with information are encouraged to contact the authorities online or call 101, quoting serial 869 of 13/05.