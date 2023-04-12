Two Men Bailed And Police Looking To Id Two Others After Brighton Vs Crystal Palace Disorder - Uknip

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Two men bailed and police looking to ID two others after Brighton vs Crystal Palace disorder

Officers from Sussex Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred outside a premises on Surrey Street in Brighton on March 15 at approximately 9.30pm. They have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers, on duty in the city centre during the football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, responded to the disturbance. As a result, two men, aged 27 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of affray. Both individuals have been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Additionally, a 21-year-old woman voluntarily attended an interview with the police regarding the incident. Sussex Police are now looking to identify two more men who were present at the scene and are believed to be connected to the disturbance.

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the men in the released images, or has any information about the incident, to report it to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1455 of 15/03.

