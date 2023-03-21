Ukrainian Guests Feel Welcome In Brighton And Hove, According To Survey - Uknip

A recent survey of Ukrainian guests welcomed to Brighton and Hove over the past year has revealed that housing is a key concern for many refugees. The survey, which was designed with the Ukrainian community and translated into Ukrainian, aimed to gain a deeper understanding of the experiences and concerns of Ukrainian refugees to help plan future support.

The survey found that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainian refugees feel very welcome in the city, with the support of a host identified as the most positive factor after their arrival. Accessible education, a safe and friendly environment, and community support were also recurring themes in guests’ testimonies, providing encouraging feedback for the city’s commitment to building a sustainable welcome infrastructure for refugees as a City of Sanctuary.

Alongside housing, language provision (ESOL), financial resources, employment, access to healthcare, and integration have been identified as key priorities for Ukrainian refugees, which will inform services provided by the council, the community and voluntary sector, and businesses in the city. The council’s new Ukrainian Refugee grant programme will be launched later this month, which will support these priorities.

Despite a general trend of growth in employment of newly arrived Ukrainians, the survey found that the majority have reported being unemployed or working in unrelated fields such as hospitality and food production, or working at more junior positions than in Ukraine. The survey suggests the level of education among Ukrainian guests is quite high, with almost half having a bachelor’s or higher degree and over a third with a master’s or higher. However, one of the main obstacles in finding suitable employment is an insufficient grasp of the English language.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which allows British residents to commit to housing a Ukrainian guest, reached its first anniversary on 14 March. However, with most Ukrainians nearing the end of their agreed period of stay with their hosts, many face anxiety about what’s next. Over one third of respondents have been in touch with the Council’s Housing Team for support to find accommodation, or don’t know what they will do upon leaving their host.

To address these concerns, Brighton and Hove City Council are now encouraging hosts to extend their accommodation where possible and are appealing for more Homes for Ukraine hosts. Hosts receive £350 per month as a thank you payment and will also receive information, advice, and support from our Ukrainian Response team. In recognition of ongoing support amid the rising cost of living, hosts will receive an increased ‘thank you’ payment of £500 a month for guests who have been in the country for over a year.