100s take part in Brighton Santa Dash 2022 raising money for sick and disabled children across Sussex

This morning (10th December) 100s have turned out on in Brighton’s/Hove seafront to raise money for Rockinghorse Children’s Charity by running the 5km course dressed as Santa. Each Santa was asked to try and fundraise £20 for the fantastic local charity.

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity support sick and disabled children across Sussex. The charity supports babies, children and young people, along with their families, at The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and The Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton and all of the specialist children’s wards and baby units throughout Sussex.

Originally set up in 1967 by Dr Trevor Mann, they are the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital including the Trevor Mann Baby Unit. Since then, Rockinghorse has supported nearly a million children with lifesaving medical equipment, support for parents and families, environments and spaces for children and additional staff.

If you can please donate – here