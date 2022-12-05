Monday, December 5, 2022
16-year-old Boy From Bexhill Arrested Following Residential Burglaries
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in the Pebsham area of Bexhill.

Police were called to reports of two burglaries in Mistley Close in the early hours of Tuesday, November 15.

During the same morning, officers were alerted to a report of an attempted burglary in Mistley Close and two attempted burglaries in Filsham Drive. The homeowners reported seeing a male wearing a face covering trying to open the front door of their properties, before walking away.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy from Bexhill on Thursday, November 17, in connection with all five offences.

He has been released on conditional bail until Saturday, February 18.

Police have increased patrols in the area and are encouraging the local community to report any suspicious behaviour.

You can do this by reporting online on the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 162 of 15/11.

