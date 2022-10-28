A football fan who ignited two flares at the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton has lost his appeal against conviction

Adam Chisnell was clearly seen on CCTV holding a flare in the away supporters section of the stadium during a fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United on May 5.

Then at full time he was seen approaching the playing area, where he lit a second device and threw it onto the playing area.

The 38-year-old, of Canada Close, Warrington, was arrested by police and was charged with possessing a firework or flare at a sporting event, and throwing a missile onto the football playing area.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 7 he was found guilty of the offences.

The court imposed a fined of £184.50, costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.

Chisnell was also the subject of a three-year Football Banning Order which restricts his access to attending matches or being in the location of matches.

He appealed against his conviction, but the appeal was rejected by Lewes Crown Court on October 24.

Chisnell was told that as a result of his appeal, the football banning order was to extended by a further two years and a further £60 fine was imposed.

Sussex Police’s Dedicated Football Officer PC Darren Balkham said: “I welcome the Crown Courts dismissal of this appeal.

“This was not just a moment of madness. There were two incidents of not only having the devices in the stadium, but igniting them.

“It meant people nearby had to move away because of the smoke, while and then the second one was thrown onto the playing area.

“For Chisnell, this has proved a costly venture, and he now has no prospect of watching football until 2027.

“We support the Premier Leagues approach in dealing with these incidents and will prosecute where the evidence supports this action.”