The A259 at 3:50pm is currently closed dur to a road traffic collision, emergency services are on scene.

Brighton & Hove Buses are diverting some services

BH12A and BH12X are diverted from Rottingdean via Falmer Road, A27, A26 to resume normal route at Newhaven Retail Park (12A) or Denton Corner (BH12X). BH12 services will operate from Brighton to Newhaven, Lower Place only. These diversions are in both directions.