Advance notice of temporary changes to travel in and out of Brighton Marina

As part of the Black Rock rejuvenation project, a new pedestrian and cycle link is being created between Black Rock and the Marina.

This means they will have temporarily close the Marina exit ramp (lower ramp).

The Marina entrance ramp (upper ramp) will open to two-way traffic.

Contractors will start the week commencing 9 January. They are scheduled to finish work by the summer.

The Marina will be open for business as usual during this time.

Brighton and Hove Council said, “We apologise to all Marina residents and visitors for any inconvenience the changes may cause.”

“Vehicles leaving the Marina and travelling westbound into Brighton will now access the seafront road using the signed diversion route via the Wilson Avenue/Gas Works junction on Marina Way.”

~Brighton & Hove buses are aware and have advised that there could be delays to bus services, especially on busier days at the Marina.”