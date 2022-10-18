Police are appealing for information following an assault on a 61-year-old man just before 7.10pm on Friday, October 7 in Grand Parade, Hastings.

The victim was reportedly attacked by a man who was riding an e-scooter after the two initially collided in the Promenade where there was a verbal altercation.

Both men went in separate directions, when the man on the e-scooter reappeared while the victim was walking along Grand Parade where he was assaulted.

Following the assault the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is thought to have been wearing a blue and white checked shirt.

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1170 of 07/10.

This information can also be reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.