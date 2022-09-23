Officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a collision with a motorcycle in Hastings.

The rider, a 65-year-old man, was travelling northbound in Old London Road, Hastings, between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on August 14.

It is believed a motorcycle with either two or three riders collided with the cyclist, causing him to fall and to sustain injuries.

The motorcycle rider then left the scene.

It happened north of the junction with Alfred Road and School Road.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage in the area at the time to come forward.