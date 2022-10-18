Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Peacehaven.

Four suspects reportedly broke into a garage on Cripps Avenue, at about 2.30am on Wednesday, October 5.

The suspects were said to be disturbed in their efforts and made off from the scene empty-handed.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a group in the area at the time of the attempted burglary, particularly those with video doorbell or CCTV footage.

Any relevant information can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 550 of 06/10.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, or by calling 0800 555 111.