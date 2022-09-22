Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was raped in Chichester.

The victim reported the incident to the police, which took place at a premises at the junction of Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road.

It happened at about 7.30pm on Monday, September 19.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with dark hair, wearing a blue jacket. He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

Specially-trained officers are providing support to the victim.

Witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV in the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Mountain.