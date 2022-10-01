Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Hastings.

The victim was walking along Havelock Road when he came across an altercation between a woman and two men. He stepped in to try and help but was then assaulted himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

It happened between Flames Grill and Crowleys Bar sometime from 11pm on Thursday (September 29) to 00.30am on Friday (September 30).

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information about the assault is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 138 of 30/09.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.