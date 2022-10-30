Halloween arrests – Police officer assaulted after reports of counterfeit money being used at a Brighton bar

Following an arrest for using fake currency at a bar, two men attacked police officers early this morning.

Officers were called to the Zahara a bar in Brighton’s East Street after hearing reports of the use of fake twenty pounds notes.

Upon being detained by police, a man became combative with officers and resisted arrest. A second man was detained when he attacked an officer in an attempt to interfere.

A significant police presence was present at the scene of the incident, which happened today morning at around 2am.

Credit – Sussex.News

A spokesperson for Sussex Police reported that several of the notes used at the bar were found to be fake and were collected for further examination.

A male, 21, from south Croydon was detained by police on suspicion of using counterfeit currency, assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing or resisting arrest and possession of Class A drugs. Also, a man, 25, from Epsom was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.