If you’re planning to order your Christmas food shop online Asda and Sainsbury’s shoppers will be able to place Christmas orders from today with Waitrose and Ocado all ready open

Asda Open their Christmas delivery Slots

– 18 October for Delivery Pass customers

– 25 October for everyone else

Sainsbury’s have opened some of their slots today.

Delivery Pass customers can book:

– On 17 October for delivery between 18-21 December

– On 18 October for delivery on 22 December

– On 19 October for delivery on 23 December

– On 20 October for delivery on 24 December

All other customers will be able to book:

– On 24 October for delivery between 18-21 December

– On 25 October for delivery on 22 December

– On 26 October for delivery on 23 December

– On 27 Oct for delivery on 24 December

Tesco’s has not announced slots but will do shortly.