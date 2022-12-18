Home EAST SUSSEX BMW stolen from a dealership in Hailsham BMW stolen from a dealership in Hailsham by December 18, 2022 December 18, 2022 Have you seen this car? It was stolen from Group 1 Hailsham BMW, in Gleneagles Drive, between the evening of 22 November and the early hours of 23 November. Please contact Sussex Police if you can assist with any information, quoting reference 47220223965. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Anti-Cuban sanctions protest outside Lloyds bank Brighton Eastbourne Lifeboat and Coastguard Helicopter tasked to reports of a body in... Overnight Fire at an 18c Listed cottage in Angmering Emergency services respond to an incident on Worthing Seafront The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for heavy... A Sussex town wins the biggest ever postcode lottery of £16.9 Million Police who arrested a suspected drug dealer in Eastbourne are trying to... A Woman who committed burglaries at two Brighton entertainment venues has been... Southern Water investing £20m to improve how wastewater is treated in Pagham,... West Sussex Fire service warns of ‘alternative heating’ dangers amid cold snap Southern Water’s HQ in Worthing has been sold to the council for... Passengers at Gatwick to benefit from the biggest shake-up of airport security...