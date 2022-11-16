Body found at the bottom of the cliffs in Brighton

Police were alerted to reports of a body that was discovered on the undercliff by Brighton Marina Asda just after 10:15am.

An eyewitness told Sussex news they saw a police car on blue lights drive along the Cliff top and two police officers were seen by the fence looking over, units were also seen heading to the marina undercliff walk area.

A Sussex police spokesperson said ” Emergency services were called to reports of a man found at the bottom of cliffs near Brighton Marina shortly after 10.15am on Wednesday, November 16.”



“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation. Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 397 of 16/11.