Brighton & Hove Mayor opens Brighton Christmas Festival!

This afternoon (18th November) Brighton & Hove Mayor, Councillor Lizzie Deane cut the ribbon opening this year’s Brighton Christmas Festival. This year’s festivities include Après-Ski Bar, a Ferris wheel (see photos of our ride with the Mayor below-) and a Christmas Market.

This is the second year the festival has been held in the city. The market stalls sell your Christmas market staples like British cheese, some libations for after your Christmas dinner, jewellery and various lovely giftable trinkets.

Food and drink stands are there to provide subsistence for your winter wonder through the festival. For your caffeine needs, this year is been ran by the fabulous folks at the local Trading Post Coffee whose roastery can be found only a street away on Sydney Street. There is a hot chocolate stand available for those non-coffee inclined, but we warn you of the rather steep price of £6.

Overall this is a well-put-together little event and recommends anyone in the area to come for a little stroll around the market and maybe a spin on the wheel. Rembe its open everyday till Christmas Eve

For those of you who do decide to head down to give it a visit and feel the urge for a drink after we strongly suggest L’atelier Du Vin, an incredible award-winning cocktail bar just meters away as reviewed by Sussex.News a couple of weeks ago – Read here.