A Brighton man has been charged with breaching the conditions of a court order aimed at significantly reducing his access to vulnerable women.

Abdul Zahedian, 63, of Alfriston Close in Brighton, was given a Sexual Risk Order in July which imposed a number of conditions aimed at protecting members of the public from sexual harm.

One of the conditions forbade Zahedian from contacting or communicating with any female identified as vulnerable by a statutory agency, without the express approval of social services or a police officer.

On September 22, police received a report of Zahedian speaking to and engaging with a vulnerable woman at a bus stop in Oriental Place, Brighton.

He was arrested shortly after and charged with breaching his Sexual Risk Order.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 29), Zahedian pleaded guilty and was released with strict additional conditions.

He was ordered to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 19 for sentencing.

The conditions of Zahedian’s two-year Sexual Risk Order, which apply across the United Kingdom, prohibit him from: