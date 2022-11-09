Brighton man jailed for racially abusing and assaulting police officers

A Brighton man who assaulted two police officers while subjecting a third to a torrent of racial abuse has been jailed. Liam Stevens, 27, of South Way in Newhaven, was arrested by officers for an unrelated matter in Manor Hill, Brighton, on March 23, 2022.

Stevens resisted arrest and became aggressive, making violent threats to kill officers as they attempted to restrain him. He racially abused one officer repeatedly as he was being arrested and throughout the journey to custody.

As Stevens was arrested and transported, he also lashed out at officers and attempted to bite them. He was arrested and subsequently charged with racially aggravated public order and two counts of common assault on an emergency worker.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (November 4), Stevens was jailed for six months after pleading guilty to all counts.

Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “Police officers dedicate their lives to protecting their communities and should be safe to do so without being assaulted or subjected to racial abuse.

“Physical and verbal assaults have lasting effects that linger long after the uniform has been taken off at the end of a shift… We are proud to be a force where everyone can serve regardless of their race, sexual orientation, sex, disability, faith, age or gender identity… Any crime motivated by hostility or prejudice towards our officers because of these characteristics is a hate crime, and like all hate crimes, we will investigate and pursue the offenders with vigour.”