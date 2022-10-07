The Night Safety Marshals were back last weekend and truly demonstrated the work they are doing on a Friday and Saturday night is not only invaluable but also making a real difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their patrols they spoke to many members of the public offering support and advice to those who needed it. More specifically, they directly helped 6 vulnerable females and 7 vulnerable males and assisted in getting all of them to a place of safety. Additionally they were involved with an ASB incident, a medical incident where they helped get a man to hospital and they also disposed of a canister of NOS.

Brighton and Hove police said “We want to thank them for their continued support as the incidents they are trained to attend and deal with, free up our time to respond to other emergencies.”